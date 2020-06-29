DUNLAP — With no plans yet in place, and the clock ticking down toward an Aug. 17 start, the Dunlap School District superintendent said Monday the year will begin with students in school, five days a week.

"We want our kids back in school," Superintendent Scott Dearman said in a video recording posted to the district’s web site on Monday. "They are best served when they are in school, and they learn best when they are in school."

School board president Abby Humbles hoped for the same outcome, but sounded a touch less certain.

"If we go back five days a week, it will all be done within the guidelines that the state has put out," Humbles said Monday afternoon. "There is still much work to be done. No decision has been made yet."

Last week the state issued guidelines for reopening schools that included restrictions on crowd sizes, facial covering requirements for students and staff and other safety and health mandates. Most school districts waited to see what the state guidelines would be before making a decision.

The night before the state guidelines were announced, however, the Peoria Public Schools board of education approved a hybrid plan for the district that will combine in-school and remote learning on alternating days.

"After Peoria made its decision, I really started to get a lot of emails and phone calls from concerned parents about what we were going to do," Humbles said. "There was a lot of interest in our decision."

In the video, Dearman said he will not be recommending the hybrid model to the school board. Committees will meet in Dunlap beginning next week to develop a plan for the start of the school year that adheres to state guidelines and keeps students in school Monday through Friday.

Dearman said he hoped to bring a recommendation to the school board no later than the week of July 27. He also warned that the district needs to be ready to return to all-remote learning if the state moves backwards because of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Families that aren’t comfortable sending their children to school can opt out of in-school learning, Dearman said.

Dearman also questioned whether it is possible to require all students to wear facial coverings as ordered by the state guidelines.

"Anyone who has ever worked in a school knows that it is not feasible. It’s just not," Dearman said. "Have you ever been in a a kindergarten lunchroom? Just getting them to line up to eat lunch is like herding cats. There has got to be some wiggle room in (the requirements.)"

Despite the challenges, Dearman sounded confident a five-day-a-week school calendar could be arranged, although it would not be a return to school "as normal."

"We need to be smart," he said. "We need to be safe."

Reached late Monday afternoon, Dearman stood by what he said in the video.

"After Peoria came out with its decision to have a mix of remote and in-school learning, I thought it was necessary to let our families know that is not the direction we are heading," Dearman said. "Our goal is in-school, five days a week."

