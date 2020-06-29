PEORIA – Susan G. Komen Memorial will be holding its annual More than Pink Walk as a virtual event this year, the organization announced Monday.

Originally scheduled for May 9, the fundraiser for breast cancer research and patient support efforts was postponed to Oct. 3 earlier this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. But organizers at Komen Memorial and UnityPoint Health decided that holding it online Oct. 3 was a better move.

"As an organization dedicated to saving lives, it is so important to protect the health of our participants, many of whom are breast cancer survivors or are currently in treatment for the disease," the group said in a statement. "Therefore, we will be leveraging technology this year to ensure we can walk together – even if we can’t be together – because breast cancer is not canceled."

One of the highlights of the walk for many has been the opportunity to see and be among others whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

"We believe we can preserve the sense of community through this new virtual fundraising walk, even though we will be walking where we are," Linda Maricle, Co-Executive Director of Komen Memorial, said in a prepared statement. "The added benefit of this new virtual experience is that people who previously couldn’t attend in-person due to their health or scheduling conflicts, will now be able to participate and be part of the community of hope."

The virtual event will have no registration fees, nor are there costs associated with accessing online fundraising tools. Registration fees previously paid toward the in-person walk will be counted toward participants’ personal or team fundraising goals.

The Bloomington-Normal walk on Sept. 12 and the Springfield walk on Oct. 17 will also move online.

To register, visit www.komenmemorial.org.