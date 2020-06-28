PEORIA – A vacant home in the 3400 block of West Mary Knoll Court sustained $68,000 in damage Sunday afternoon and was immediately scheduled for demolition.

Firefighters reported fire and smoke from the front and side of the one-story home upon arrival at 12:17 p.m. The blaze extended to the attic, but was under control in 11 minutes.

Family members of the house’s owner had been working at the home prior to the incident and called 911 to report the fire. No injuries were reported.

A Peoria fire investigator determined the fire to be accidental.

A Building and Code Enforcement official then examined the structure. Because of its condition and the fire damage, the house was determined to be razed. A demolition crew was called to the scene Sunday.