MOUNT STERLING — In a time when yesteryear’s statues and monuments can trigger opposition and debate, we all can confidently rally around the memorial to Tip.

There’s almost nothing negative to say about the old boy. Well, he did eat garbage, but that’s to be expected. He was a pig.

I’m not calling him names. He was just that, a pig. For real.

And, in west-central Illinois, he is remembered with a fancy tombstone. For real.

Tip Top Notcher — a timeless champion deserves to be recalled by his full name — boasts a final resting place topped with a marker akin to the Washington Monument. Granted, it’s not quite as tall, but it’s pretty impressive, especially for a hog.

But what a hog — the biggest of his kind, a whopping 1,120 pounds. Why, that was massive enough to earn top honors at the hog world’s equivalent of the Olympics, the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis, where Tip was named grand champion in the swine competition.

From there, his fame flourished to mythological status. Some newspaper stories — pig tales were popular back then — contended that he packed as much poundage as a pachyderm.

And all that started with a simple mail-order purchase.

At the turn of the 20th century, George Seckman ran a pig farm not far from Mount Sterling, just outside the burg of Ripley. In the spring of 1903, he sent money (the amount is lost to history) to Cedarville, Ohio, for a young duroc boar. The critter boasted a champion bloodline, but his forebears were runts compared to Tip Top Notcher.

Under today’s sophisticated livestock technology, an adult duroc boar averages about 800 pounds. But Seckman kept feeding Tip, who just kept eating and eating. Months later, at just 1 year of age, Tip tipped the scales at a whopping 660 pounds.

Seckman took him to the Illinois State Fair in Springfield, where jaw-dropped farmers considered Tip an awesome freak of nature.The boar took first place in his class, then duplicated that feat at a nationwide competition in Kansas City later that year.

But the best was yet to come, as Tip would gain global honors. The next year, Seckman showed Tip at The Louisiana Purchase Exposition, informally known as the St. Louis World's Fair. Gobbling trash and anything else every day, Tip had exploded to a massive 1,120 pounds. His size astounded judges, who named Tip the grand champion.

As the Illinois Rural Electric News later recounted, "The grand champion from Brown County was at that time the epitome of the duroc breed and in his own right a super hog."

Super hog? I don’t know if Seckman and Tip ever wore a big "S" on their chests, but they should have.

Tip’s fame flourished. Tall tales abounded, including some that compared his size to that of an elephant. Such hyperbole was grossly overstated, but it demonstrates the big impression made by Tip.

He certainly was a hit with the ladies. Sows from all over were brought to Brown County to be bred by the big-name boar. Meanwhile, he was treated almost like a king: Seckman built him a special wagon so the valuable pig could be transported in utmost comfort.

Despite the prosperous arrangement for all involved, those good times came to an end in 1906. Seckman capitalized on Tip’s renown and sold the boar for $5,000, equivalent to more than $130,000 today.

But the loss left a big void in the farmer's life. And Seckman’s heart broke when an injury befell Tip three years later. So, for a mere $200, he arranged a reunion.

"Sentimentally attached to the big hog, Seckman repurchased it in 1909 after the hog had been crippled," the Electric News recounted. "A few months later, the big boar died and was buried on the Seckman farm."

At that, the legend of Tip Top Notcher might’ve faded with the passage of time. But his fans decided to keep his name alive forever.

With Seckman’s permission, the United Duroc Swine Association dug up Tip — has there ever been another swine exhumation? — to give him a far more visible resting place. The organization bought a two-acre tract outside Mount Sterling, just off traffic-heavy U.S. Route 24. There, Tip was reburied under a white-granite, 3 ½-foot obelisk that attests to the hog’s greatness:

"Tip Top Notcher. Grand Champion. St. Louis. 1904."

In 1922, Seckman moved to Oklahoma to chase oil and fortune. He later dabbled in insurance and real estate until his health failed, retiring in 1931. Upon his death in 1935, he was returned home and buried in the Ripley Township Cemetery, maybe two miles from Tip.

The swine association deeded Tip’s resting place to the state of Illinois, which turned the spot into a modest picnic area. There, a grove of shady trees hovers over the memorial, a wee weathered yet still standing proud more than a century later, a modest nod to a big pig.

