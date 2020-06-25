PEORIA — A car veered off the road and rolled several times before landing on its top in a ditch late Wednesday.

At 11 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department was called to the 3300 block of West Willow Knolls Road. Crews arrived to find a severely damaged Ford Mustang on its top in a drainage ditch.

The vehicle was unoccupied, its side air bags deployed. The driver, who had been wearing a seat belt, approached firefighters and said he had exited the vehicle before their arrival. He was alert but taken to a Peoria hospital.

A witness said the car had left the road and rolled several times before landing in the ditch, the department said. The car was a total loss.

Peoria police are investigating the cause of the wreck.