The Food Pantry Network – HOI and the Tazewell County Health Department announced this week that they will host a mobile food pantry in Creve Coeur on July 1. The mobile food pantry is being provided by the Midwest Food Bank.

"We’re looking at which school districts are offering summer meal programs," said Shanita Wallace, a health educator with the Tazewell County Health Department. "Creve Coeur and Delavan are not. So, we reached out to both school districts to see if we could set up at their school locations to do a food pantry."

Midwest Food Bank is providing dairy boxes and other food items to the mobile pantry, which will set up in front of LaSalle Elementary School at 9 a.m. and will operate until 11 a.m. or until boxes run out. Each family is allowed one curbside pick-up box and there are no income guidelines or eligibility requirements.

"We’re trying to support our local community by offering another option in addition to what they might have in the community," said Wallace. "Creve Coeur does have a food pantry (at Creve Coeur Christian Church). We’re just offering additional support."

LaSalle Elementary School is located at 300 N Highland Avenue, Creve Coeur. For more information on the mobile food pantry, contact Wallace at 309-929-0308.

