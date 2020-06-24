ELMWOOD — The computer screen fills with a dozen faces — one Black, the rest white.

Welcome to a weekly gathering of "Welcome to ’Brandon’s Black History,’" an Elmwood resident’s attempt to share Black history, experiences and insight with a mostly white community.

"I think it’s something that needs to be done," Butler, 35, calmly but emphatically tells the others as the night’s lesson begins. "And I’ll keep on doing it as long as it can."

Butler grew up mostly in Peoria, where he would have attended Peoria High School. But before his freshman year, his family built a dream home near Wildlife Prairie Park, so he attended Elmwood High School.

"That’s how I became introduced to rural America," he tells the Journal Star with a chuckle. "Before that, I didn’t know about Elmwood or Brimfield or anyplace like that."

Later, after attending Illinois Central College, he started a career as a supply-chain specialist in Peoria. He, his wife and their son live in Elmwood, where Butler is the head coach for the junior varsity football and basketball teams of the Elmwood-Brimfield athletic coop.

According to the 2000 U.S. census, Elmwood had 1,945 residents, 0.15% of whom were African American. That translates to about three people. Butler says that estimate is pretty much correct: The village is home to three Black adults, plus several Black youths.

Early this month, in the wake of the George Floyd killing and subsequent protests, Butler pondered how he could help foster better Black-white connectivity. To him, it seemed many whites don’t understand Black struggles because they don’t know much about the Black experience.

"We don’t get all of Black history in school," he says. "We get the basic highlights of Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks and slaves, but that’s it. I figured, ’What better time than now to teach history?’"

So, he created a Facebook page, Brandon’s Black History, and provided a link for a debut online meetup June 9. He would focus on Black Wall Street, a thriving African-American commercial district in Oklahoma that was destroyed by a white mob in 1921. Though Butler had a working knowledge of the topic, he did hefty research to produce a thorough presentation.

"It’s a lot of preparation, especially after working eight hours a day." he says.

Even after poring over subject matter, the first lesson loomed as "scary," he says.

"I didn’t know how people would react," he says. "I’d never opened up like that before."

Still, he believes in the power of the truth.

"People don’t know this stuff," he says. "It’s going to get uncomfortable."

That first night’s lesson went well, as did subsequent sessions on Juneteenth and the Black Panther Party. Online attendees have been mostly white, ranging in number from a dozen to 30.

Watching all three has been Todd Hollis, the head football coach at Elmwood-Brimfield, where Butler played for him and now coaches with him. Hollis says the material has been eye-opening for him and others.

Hollis says, "The reaction has been, ’Brandon, we had no idea.’"

The revelations have been even more eye-opening when Brandon has described personal experiences. For instance, this week he recalled a recent time when he departed an Elmwood pub and was stopped outside by an unfamiliar white woman. In a rambling screed that included the N-word, she blurted, "I don’t know who gave you permission to live here."

Though taken aback by the in-your-face audacity — "Are you freaking kidding me?" Butler thought to himself — he didn’t have time to react before two white strangers came out of the business and told her, "We love him. He’s with us. ... We want him here."

She shut up and left.

"It was just awesome to see two guys speak up who didn’t have to, and shut her down. She couldn’t say anything after that."

Anecdotes like that tend to leave the online crowd with jaws dropped. That happens in Elmwood?

"It’s heartbreaking," Hollis says. "It’s shocking and terrifying."

But it’s also inspiring, in regard to Butler’s perseverance and grace, say Hollis and others. The online discussions, sometimes as long as three hours, have been riveting. And Butler’s willingness to share candidly is helping the community, says Elmwood resident Kristin Faulkner.

"I have seen the impact in three weeks on the hearts and minds of people in this small community," she says. "... In these very uncertain times, I feel that this is an example of how we can think about moving forward as a community and nation."

How, exactly, do we move forward? Butler offers a simple suggestion to a question brought up during the discussions: What should a white person do in a social situation when someone — a relative, a stranger, whoever — makes a racist comment?

"And by racist, I mean something against any race, not just Black," Butler says. "What I say is, ’Can you stand up and say something to this person? Can you say, "Hey, that’s not right." Or, "How would you feel if that was said about you?"’ That would detour some of that negative talk against other races."

Butler acknowledges that it’s easier to intellectually agree with such a tactic than to boldly take such a stand.

"It’s hard," he says. "It’s gonna be hard, especially if it’s a family member. And instead of doing it on Facebook, can you do it in person?"

So far each week, Butler (who on Facebook posts a link hours before each lesson) has recognized almost all of the faces joining the discussions. But he also welcomes unfamiliar newcomers, including those with other viewpoints.

"Maybe I can open up their eyes, too," he says.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.