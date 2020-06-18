PEORIA — This year's Juneteenth celebration in Peoria is more important than ever, says one of the organizers.

"This year, because of what is going on nationally and because of the national outcry to restructure police departments which have been arch enemies to Black people since 1619, we have a lot to celebrate. Black people are becoming more free during a pandemic. For the government to intervene — President Trump signed an order encouraging police reform — that's a good step," said Spanky Edwards, the head of Peoria Peace & Nonviolence Leadership Institute and one of the organizers of this year's community Juneteenth celebration.

Juneteenth marks the day, June 19, 1865, when the last slaves in the United States were freed. While President Abraham Lincoln enacted the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, freeing slaves in the Confederacy, his armies didn’t have the manpower to enforce the order until after the war.

The two-day celebration will begin at noon Friday with a "second-line" gathering at the RiverPlex. People will gather there and then march about a mile or so to Martin Luther King Jr. Park near the RiverWest housing complex for a cookout. There will be a DJ, a spades tournament and other activities.

On Saturday, things kick off with a 10 a.m. prayer service at the basketball courts at John H. Gwynn Jr. Park. Then, from 1 to 6 p.m., there will be a barbecue along with a spades tournament, a DJ and Chicago steppin’/line dancing event. People are encouraged to bring their own food so as to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Other groups like the NAACP have canceled their events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In his Facebook group, Edwards posted that people should "remember to wear masks, gloves, and bring sanitizer to add additional safety to our event."

The event is sponsored by Peoria Peace & Nonviolence Leadership Institute, River City Salsa, the River City Steppers and the River City Spades Players Club.