When Black Band Distillery opens in the Warehouse District, the owner wants its sign to be gold. And bold, relatively speaking.

Members of the Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission appear to have no problem with that.

Earlier this month, they recommended the City Council approve Black Band owner Chris Ober’s request for a sign larger than what Warehouse District regulations allow.

The sign would be placed on the wall above the front doors of his craft distillery, targeted to open in August at 1000 SW Adams St.

Most of the letters on the unilluminated sign are about 32 inches tall. A couple exceed 36 inches. All are 3 inches deep.

City code mandates letters on business wall signs in the Warehouse District not exceed 18 inches in height. That standard applies in a few other areas of the city, including along West Main Street near Bradley University.

"In my opinion, the current standard looks, frankly, silly on the large storefront," Ober said.

Perceived silliness aside, city community-development staff recommended the commission and council deny Ober’s request.

By a 5-1 vote, the commission didn’t concur.

Commission Chairman Mike Wiesehan suggested Warehouse District signs should be handled on a case-by-case basis, given the age and variety of buildings there. He appeared to have no qualms regarding the Black Band sign.

"The way it was presented with the letters, it fits," he said. "It’s aesthetically pleasing. It looks the way it should be, from a design factor. I think it looks great."

"It kind of looks like an old-time saloon. That was, I think, the whole feeling for it."

Commissioner George Ghareeb said city rules and regulations can be too stringent at times. Nearby buildings, facades and the nature of each business should be considered.

"Those people are investing lots of money in the Warehouse District to make things look nice and pretty. I think it’s very tastefully done," Ghareeb said about the Black Band sign.

The distillery is to feature whiskey, gin and vodka made on premises.

During its meeting next week, the council is expected to consider the commission and community-development recommendations.

