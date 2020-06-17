PEORIA — Three Tri-County residents, all women in their 80s, have died of COVID-19 so far this week.

The latest fatality, a Tazewell County resident, was announced Wednesday afternoon in a press release issued by the Peoria City/County Health Department. There have now been 30 deaths from COVID-19 in the Tri-County Area.

In the last 24 hours 12 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19. Peoria County saw seven more cases for a total of 406. Tazewell County added three for a total of 98, and Woodford County added two, for a to-date total of 31.

In area hospitals three intensive care beds and 20 non-ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.