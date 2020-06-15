PEORIA -- A pair of victims was injured early Monday in a shooting incident in Downtown Peoria, according to police.

Officers reported hearing shots fired about 3 a.m. near Hamilton Boulevard and Washington Street, where they found a large group gathered, police spokeswoman Amy Dotson stated.

Police located two victims -- one with a gunshot wound to a leg, the other with a wound to the torso. Both victims were uncooperative and refused to wait for medics, according to Dotson.

Instead, private vehicles transported the victims to hospital. Neither victim’s injury was life-threatening, according to Dotson.

The shootings were being investigated.