PEORIA — A woman in her 80s, a resident of a long-term care facility, has become the 20th Peoria County death due to COVID-19, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

Overall in the Tri-County area, there was an increase of seven positive COVID-19 cases Sunday, pushing the total over 500 to 504. That includes 388 in Peoria County, 91 in Tazewell County and 25 in Woodford County.

Five of the new cases were from Peoria County and two from Tazewell.

The total number of deaths from the three counties stands at 28.

Hospitalizations at Tri-County facilities for coronavirus was 30, an increase of five from Saturday. The total included seven COVID-19 patients in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.

Of Peoria County’s 388 total cases, 57% have been female and 43% male.