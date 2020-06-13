The Greater Peoria Honor Flight won't be taking flight for the remainder of 2020 because of ongoing concerns about the coronavirus.

The local group, which arranges free flights for day-long visits to Washington, D.C., for veterans, had previously rescheduled its 2020 flights into September and October.

Officials then stated on the group's Facebook page on Friday night that the flights, slated for Sept. 8, Sept. 24, and Oct. 13, would not take place.

"The safety of our veterans has always been our number one concern as we take these flights to D.C.," the group stated. "... As much as the decision pains us to now forego honoring our veterans in 2020, the health and safety of our veterans, guardians and volunteers is paramount."

The local Honor Flight group said the decision "is echoed by" the national network for Honor Flights and the 139 other Honor Flight groups across the country.

Those who had been scheduled for flights this year will be contacted by the local organization, which will work to transfer them to flight dates in 2021. Those flight dates have not yet been set.