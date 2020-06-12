PEORIA -- The Peoria Civic Center will see $25 million from the state's capital bill for renovations and improvements, officials said.

While much of the immediate work will focus on some of the "not really very sexy" elements of the facility, general manager Rik Edgar said, it's upkeep that's necessary to bring out the best in the building that's approaching four decades in service.

Among the top priorities are improving or replacing things like the building's HVAC system, coolers and work on the sound system in Carver Arena, Edgar said.

Roof work is also expected, which can put an end to some of the dripping -- and plastic buckets on the floor -- that can sometimes be seen on rainy days and as the snow melts each spring. Edgar acknowledged that both might have seemed off-putting to visitors, and cheered the opportunity to cross that off the to-do list.

Work is also planned on dressing rooms, among back-stage areas that can help leave a better impression for acts coming through, Edgar suggested.

The funds for the Civic Center are particularly important, Peoria City Manager Patrick Urich said, because there are limits on ways to get money for such improvements.

"The only other avenue for paying for that type of investment is through debt issued by the city that's backed up by HRA revenues," he said, referencing the hotel, restaurant and amusement taxes levied by the city -- which have already been an area of concern this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Edgar said that with the Civic Center not hosting any large-scale events right now because of coronavirus restrictions, it's an ideal time to get the work started.

He hopes the funds can soon be released so that as much work as possible can be done before events resume.

Edgar praised Peoria's legislators, particularly Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth and Sen. Dave Koehler, both D-Peoria, for their work on delivering the funds -- and on being proactive.

"They came to us, really solicited from us what our needs were," he said, describing the process of moving from wish-list to reality.

The funds were authorized by legislators during their late-May session.