Just over a year ago, the Tazewell County Health Department and the University of Illinois Extension created the Food Pantry Network – HOI (Heart of Illinois) in an effort to support, connect and provide resources to area volunteers and organizations working within the emergency food system.

“We identified about a year ago that there wasn’t a place where all the pantries could come together with our food banks and the local health departments,” said Shanita Wallace, a health education with the Tazewell County Health Department.

Because food pantries in the Pekin area have closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wallace added, the network determined that there is a food insecurity problem there. In an effort to help alleviate that problem, the Tazewell County Health Department, the Peoria Area Food Bank and Prairie Farms Dairy teamed up Friday morning to provide a mobile food pantry in front of Wilson Intermediate School in Pekin. Peoria Area Food Bank Manager Wayne Cannon estimated that 7,000 pounds of food were available for distribution, including 250 prepared meals, 250 boxes of ingredients for preparing meals at home, and 500 gallons of milk.

“The Pekin area is not considered a food desert,” said Cannon. “But many people in this community are dealing with food insecurity.”

Cannon added that the Food Pantry Network has proven to be a critical resource in connecting food banks and pantries with communities in need. Because the Peoria Area Food Bank’s mission is to supply food and grocery products to food pantries in Peoria, Tazewell, and Mason counties, he believes that the Food Bank should be engaged with all communities in that area.

“Even though our name is Peoria Area Food Bank, we receive a lot of resources from Tazewell County and we get a lot of resources from Pekin,” Cannon said. “So, it’s very important the word gets out that this is our community too, and there are a lot of people with food insecurities living here. It’s our responsibility to help meet that need.”

For more information on the Food Pantry Network – HOI, visit the organization’s Facebook page. More information on the Peoria Area Food Bank is available at www.peoriafoodbank.org.