PEORIA — Seven new COVID-19 positive cases in the Tri-County area were announced Sunday with six of them coming from Peoria County.

Peoria County has now reported 315 total cases of the 418 infected in the Tri-County area. Woodford County had the other positive case Sunday and has 23 cases overall.

Statewide, 867 new cases were reported Sunday with 43 deaths in the past 24 hours. Illinois now totals 127,757 positive cases with 5,904 deaths. The overall recovery rate for the state is 92%.

Laboratories have performed more than 1 million coronavirus tests statewide, with 20,700 of them recorded since Saturday.

LaSalle County reported four new cases Sunday to push its overall total to 164.

Henry County added two more cases in the past week and is at 75 now. Stark County remained at three positive cases.