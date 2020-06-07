MORTON — Patrons are flocking to the Morton Public Library to pick up books, audio books, movies, even STEM kits.

They can't go into the library because of public health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, they're using the library's re-launched and bulked-up Book Valet curbside service.

Last Monday and Wednesday were the first two pickup days after Book Valet was re-launched in the previous week. On those two pickup days, 245 library items were delivered by library staff members to 98 patrons who had made appointments.

Another 30 pickup appointments were scheduled for Friday.

Morton Library Director Alissa Williams said she's thrilled with the response to the re-launched Book Valet service, and being able to circulate library materials for the first time since libraries across the state were closed in mid-March.

"We're delighted to be serving our patrons in person again," Williams said.

Book Valet was originally launched last fall. It was intended for senior citizens with mobility issues that made it difficult for them to enter and exit the library.

Williams said less than five people used the service.

There was no need to reinvent the wheel this spring when Morton library staff members were searching for ways to serve the community without being able to open the library doors.

Book Valet was already in place.

The service is now available to anyone who has a Morton library card.

Patrons can reserve any of the library's 97,389 items through the library's website (mortonlibrary.org) and use a free app on their Apple or Android smartphone to make a pickup appointment when their materials are available.

Those tasks also can be done by calling the library (263-2200).

Pickup appointments can be made on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Signage was added to the library's parking lot to make it easier for patrons to pick up materials.

Patrons must return materials to a bin in the library's entrance from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Returned materials are put in quarantine for at least four days before they're cleaned and ready to be checked out again.

Library patron Kari Garman of Morton put 16 books on hold before Book Valet was re-launched.

She's starting to receive the books she wanted and read them.

A favorite so far is "Tunnel of Bones," a 287-page novel by Victoria Schwab that Garman polished off in one evening.

"Like a lot of Morton residents, I love our library," Garman said. "It's great to see the library meet us where we are during this difficult time."

Williams thinks Book Valet will continue to be offered after patrons can enter the library.

"Some people initially will be more comfortable with curbside service than coming into the library, and people are generally more accused to curbside service than they were before the pandemic," Williams said.

Steve Stein can be reached at (248) 224-2616 or stevestein21@yahoo.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpartanSteve.