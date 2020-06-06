PEORIA — An apartment fire early Saturday displaced 13 residents in Central Peoria.

Just before 2 a.m., the Peoria Fire Department was summoned to 3453 W. Sunburst Lane, part of the Lexington Hills apartment complex. Crews arrived to find a third-floor apartment engulfed in fire, with flames shooting out the roof, the department said. The resident of that unit was not home at the time of the blaze.

Firefighters encountered intense heat and smoke, prompting a call for backup. Meantime, crews searched each apartment unit to ensure the safety of all occupants. On the first floor, firefighters found a resident who had been unaware of the fire. That resident did not need medical attention.

Firefighters contained the blaze in about 15 minutes. However, crews remained on the scene for a "considerable amount of time" to search walls, ceiling and attic space for any additional hidden fire, said Battalion Chief Nate Rice.

Although the third-floor unit sustained "major damage," the fire had been stopped from extending elsewhere, Rice said. Damage was estimated at $75,000.

The Red Cross was notified to provide housing for 13 residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.