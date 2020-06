PEORIA — Ten more cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the Tri-County area in the last 24 hours for a total of 399 cases.

Peoria County has 298 cases, Tazewell County has 79, and Woodford County has 22 cases, according to information released by the Peoria City/County Health Department Friday afternoon.

There are currently no COVID-19 patients occupying intensive care unit at area hospitals, but 18 occupy non-ICU beds.