Commencement: 7 p.m. July 11 at the high school football field

Size of class: 69

Valedictorian: Zada Baker

Salutatorian: Andrew Gochanour

Class motto: “Our lives are before us, our past is behind us, and our memories are forever within us.”

CANDIDATES FOR GRADUATION:

Angelique Serna Amaral, Vianey Nataly Avila-Castro, Austin Marie Baker, Hannah Jane Baker, Tyler Allen Baker, Zada Xiao Jia Baker, Kloee Amiah Ballard, Anna Mary-Emily Blair, Blake Edward Bratt, Courtney Rose Breckenridge, Michael Alan Breitbarth, Alyx June Carls, Kenton Alexander Castrejon, Dalila Madison Ceja, Tisen Maurice Covington, Telayna Samantha Davis, Nathaniel Charles Jameson DeBlaey, Lillyana Gail DeLay, Sydney Elizabeth Dennis, Austin Thomas Divan, Cassandra Jean Edgeton, Mayle Nicole Ethridge, Taylor Marie Ethridge, Maci Christine Fandel, Mason Wade Faulk, Alyiah Lynn Fuchs, Ashley Nicole Gall, Andrew Jeffrey Gochanour, Connor Jeffrey Gochanour, Ryan Jeffrey Gochanour, Allen Fulton Harlan, Grace Caroline Haszler, Grant John Haszler, Jessica Jo Marie Heaton, Ellen McIntoush Hood, Ethan Archer Johnson, Alexandria Reann Knight, Ashley Eliese Krischel, Camrie Claire-Anne Kuehn, Jordan Marie Lipinski, Matthew Joseph Lorton, Jacilyn Marie Ludwig, Morgan Nichole Malone, Nicole Patricia McKinney, Emily Suzanne Medley, Cam Steven Milashoski, Thomas James Milton, Kathryn Elizabeth Monti, Garrett James Nix, Amielin Elizabeth Oakley, Nevada Kay Park, Anthony Felix Perez, Kylie Ryan Perry, Alexis Rose Pratt, Mackenzie Rae Quick, Keegan James Robbins, Parker Joe Ruestman, Kennedi Helen Salz, Brittani Marie Smith, Hailey Machelle Smith, Brandon Joseph Spangler, Savhanna Kathleen Stevens, Natalie Elizabeth Sutherland, Kelsey Elizabeth Trapp, Cody Alan Troeger, Kayla Marie Tull, Reese Sophia Weber, Andrew John Wiesenhofer and Donald Hunter Wyss.