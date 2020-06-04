PEORIA — A Norwood teen was in critical condition Thursday after a fiery, one-vehicle wreck in Peoria County.

At 2:31 a.m., the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office was summoned to the 600 block of South Cameron Lane. There, a deputy found a flaming, overturned pickup truck in a ditch west of the road, according to a sheriff’s report.

Fifty feet from the pickup, the deputy spotted the driver — later identified as a 16-year-old from Norwood — lying in the ditch, breathing but “bleeding badly” from a facial cut, the report stated. Paramedics took him to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center, where he was in critical condition Thursday morning, the report stated.

There were no other occupants in the pickup.

Deputies believe the pickup had been northbound on Cameron Lane when it went across the approaching lane and into the west ditch, where it hit a large drainage ditch before rolling repeatedly, overturning and bursting into flame. The car was “completely totaled,” the report stated.