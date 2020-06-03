PEORIA -- Members of the Illinois National Guard will stand watch over commercial areas within the city as a way to help city police officers, officials said.

But when that will take place and where wasn’t immediately known.

Mayor Jim Ardis said and Police Chief Loren Marion confirmed that the guard members, most of whom are with the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, will not be patrolling the streets nor will they be conducting law enforcement operations.

"The intention, from the talking to the chief was for them to be in a position that will allow our officers to respond (to incidents on the street)," Ardis said. "You are not going to see the National Guard paroling the streets or responding to calls.

"They are going to be in areas that our department is trying to protect, commercial areas and that will allow our police officers to respond," the mayor said.

The move, he said, will allow the officers to spend more time responding to citizen complaints or to crime rather.

The guard members are part of a larger, state-wide measure to put "Quick Reactionary Forces" at strategic points around the state. Peoria and Springfield, both of which have Air National Guard bases, are among the locations.

The 182nd Airlift Wing has what are known as "security forces," whose job it is to protect the air base as well act in the capacity of military police. It’s those airmen who will be on the streets, said Lt. Col. Brad Leighton, an Illinois National Guard spokesman.

The deployment was part of Gov. JB Pritzker’s disaster proclamation designed to help local jurisdictions with the civil unrest that has occurred in the past week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Peoria County was among five counties added Wednesday to the list of counties included. In all, there are 15 counties within the state covered by the document.

"These counties represent 1) a threat for looting or destruction through planned protests, 2) home to critical infrastructure, or 3) where the state has received requests for state assistance or resources," the governor’s office said in its release.

According to the governor’s office, the airmen and others like them will be "staged at various Guard facilities throughout the state to await instructions from the Illinois State Police to meet the needs of our local communities."

Beth Hundsdorfer, a state police spokeswoman, said the state police is working with the guard and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System "to deploy troops strategically throughout the state in support of local law enforcement. Conversations are occurring now and will be ongoing to ensure National Guard resources are allocated thoughtfully and appropriately."

Since Monday, Pritzker has called more than 600 Illinois National Guard soldiers to active duty to assist Chicago police due to protests and looting there. The role of the guard members is to support state police and local authorities in enforcing street closures around the city, the governor’s office said.

Of those guard members, 250 will be part of the Quick Reactionary Force throughout the state. These QRF teams will be staging in Chicago, Kewanee, Mt. Vernon, Peoria, Springfield and Scott Air Force Base near Belleville.

