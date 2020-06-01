PEORIA — Hit by vandals, a Peoria jeweler was ready for a second and third attack.

About 1:30 a.m. Monday, the front windows were smashed at Bremer Jewelry, 4707 N. University St. Security footage showed that seven teens or young adults (two female, the rest male) threw stones and kicked glass.

"We had rocks and feet," said Justin May, Bremer’s director of operations.

With all of Bremer’s strip-mall neighbors left untouched, May figured the attackers had planned to loot the store. However, they were kept out by a security grate.

The store’s alarm alerted May, who arrived at the business soon after. As he began cleanup, he noticed a caravan of cars prowling along University Street, sometimes speeding by.

"They were doing 80, 100 (mph), I don’t know," he says.

Alternately, the caravan would stop, filling the entire block between Glen Avenue and the University entrance to the Metro Centre, across the street from Bremer.

"They stopped, just revving their engines," he said.

About 3:30 a.m., a car slipped out of the caravan and into the Bremer parking lot. May noticed the interloper and ran out outside, sure of another attempted looting.

"I shined a flashlight at them, and they left," he said.

A half-hour later, another car crept into the lot, near May’s vehicle. This time, he clicked his key fob.

"I hit the car alarm and scared them off," he says.

Still cleaning the store at mid-morning, May was hoping Monday night would be calmer than the previous night.

"It was crazy," he said.

