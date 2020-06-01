Good morning, troops. It’s Monday, June 1.

Peorians awoke Monday morning to a real-life, small-scale version of what’s been playing on their televisions from cities much larger and farther away.

Violence overtook peaceful protests about the police-involved death last week of George Floyd, an African-American man in Minneapolis. With seemingly endless reports late Sunday and early Monday about looting, fires, shootings, stabbings, property damage and other mayhem, Peoria was not immune.

To the Rev. Marvin Hightower, the head of the local chapter of the NAACP, it makes no sense.

"I am hurt and confused," Hightower said during an interview Monday on "The Greg & Dan Show" on WMBD-AM (1470).

"It’s taken the focus off the bigger issue, which was getting justice for Mr. Floyd. Now we have devolved into lawlessness."

Hightower said he didn’t believe the perpetrators were connected to the protesters who marched Saturday in Downtown Peoria. Hundreds assembled there without incident.

Second District City Councilman Chuck Grayeb echoed Hightower’s comments.

"I am certain, absolutely 100 percent, that the folks involved in the peaceful march were good, loyal citizens of Peoria who want the very best, as we all do," Grayeb told Nick in the Morning. "But now a criminal element has entered the picture and is using this as an excuse to do horrific things.

"This has no relationship whatsoever to the advancement of civil rights. This is just pure and simple criminality. Let’s just call it what it is."

The councilman had not been able to assess damage in his district, which includes the West Bluff and most of Central Peoria west of Knoxville Avenue.

One of its businesses, the Walmart on University Street, was an initial center of trouble Saturday night. It sustained broken windows late Sunday/early Monday.

Grayeb was among those who requested the City Council meet in emergency session, which it was scheduled to do Monday. The police department was expected to offer what it knows about the chaos and what steps it might take to restore order.

The council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for June 9.

Council members have been considering cuts in police and fire-department staffing to help pare a $50 million budget deficit that’s resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. Grayeb has opposed the cuts.

"I would like to think by now cooler heads will prevail and we will recognize that public safety is what we’re cutting now at this point and we will pull back from that precipice," he said.

Hightower hopes for a pullback from a different precipice, it appears.

"Instead of moving toward justice, they have now moved it back toward the opposite direction," he said about the rioters. "We can’t let the small percentage overrule the goal, which is to make it better for our community."