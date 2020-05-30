Nine more cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the Tri-County Area over the past 24 hours.

Peoria County now has 225 cases, Tazewell County has 73, and Woodford County has 20. Only one intensive-care unit bed in the Peoria area is occupied by a COVID-19 patient, while 17 non-ICU beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

In LaSalle County, two teens and a male in his 20s make up the three new cases reported there, for a total of 151 cases, according to the LaSalle County Health Department.

The Stark and Henry County health departments report three more cases in Stark County since May 26 for a total of 73 confirmed cases. Henry County is standing firm at three cases.

In the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 1,462 new cases of COVID-19, including 61 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 118,917 cases, including 5,330 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,343 specimens for a total of 877,105. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity is 7%.