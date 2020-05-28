PEORIA — On the eve of the first day of phase 3 in the Restore Illinois plan, the Tri-County area has 282 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of three cases since yesterday.

Peoria County has 192 cases, Tazewell County has 71, and Woodford County has 19.

"We are very much positioned to move tomorrow into phase 3 of our reopening plan," said Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department during the daily COVID-19 press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Phase 3 will allow the local health clubs like the YMCA to reopen with modifications in programming. Andy Thornton, president and CEO of the Greater Peoria YMCA, talked about what programs they will be offering

"The Y will open on Monday, June 1 with a robust schedule of outdoor group exercise classes through the morning and early evening and be available for personal training as is allowed in the Restore Illinois plan," he said. "In addition our summer day camp plan will begin with limited capacity, and will continue throughout the summer."

In an effort to limit capacity, these activities will only be open to members, but anyone can join the YMCA online, or in person starting Monday, said Thornton.

Peoria community development director Ross Black spoke about www.restorehoi.com, a new website launched to guide businesses through the reopening. The website provides guidelines and best practices for each phase of the Restore Illinois plan, as well as the ability for businesses to self-certify as COVID-19 compliant.

"Business owners who are reopening can find guidelines from local public health officials to protect their customers’ health and safety," he said. "Residents can find a list of businesses who have publicly committed to following the latest public health guidelines and are dedicated to keeping their customers safe while reopening our region."

Black also offered more guidance to restaurant and bar owners wanting to create new outdoor seating areas so they can operate during phase 3. Sidewalks can be used if at least four feet is left open for pedestrians. Businesses owners must sign a waiver available at www.restorehoi.com. Questions about the use of sidewalks, public streets and parcels should be emailed to the public works department at publicworks@peoriagov.org.

