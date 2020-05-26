A former Pekin man will serve his third prison sentence in six years, this time for breaking into a home.

Brad Denham, 25, also returned to prison last week on his second conviction for violence in Tazewell County’s jail.

Denham, now of Peoria, allegedly burst into the Morton home of a 62-year-old handicapped man in September 2019 and punched him while his minor sister took nearly $900 from the man’s pocket, court records stated. Charges related to the violence were dismissed in a plea agreement and Denham was not charged with robbery.

While the girl’s boyfriend later told police she gave both him and Denham cash, the girl denied taking any money from the victim. Court records did not state whether the girl was charged as a juvenile in the case.

Denham was sentenced May 18 to 2 1/2 years in prison for criminal trespass to an occupied residence, reduced from Class X home invasion. It was the third time since 2014 that he faced a home invasion charged that was later reduced.

He’ll also serve a three-year term for, without provocation, attacking a fellow jail inmate last January while incarcerated on bond. The two sentences will run concurrently.

He went to prison on a three-year term in 2015 for violating the probation term he was serving by slapping a jail corrections officer.