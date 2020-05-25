PEORIA -- A man was killed early Monday morning when he was struck by a vehicle in the 2300 block of West Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., Drive.

According to a news release from the Peoria Police Department, the man was found in a driveway by officers who responded at about 12:15 a.m. They quickly determined he had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim, 58-year-old John B. Harvey, of Peoria, was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, in critical condition. Despite treatment and aggressive resuscitative efforts, he was pronounced dead at 3:53 a.m. Monday.

Autopsy on Harvey is scheduled for Tuesday.

The man was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The suspect vehicle did not remain on scene and has still not been located.

A witness described the vehicle as being a silver sedan and was last seen driving westbound on Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive. There is likely front bumper damage, damage to the hood and possibly damage to the windshield, the release said.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521 or CrimeStoppers, anonymously, at 309-673-9000.