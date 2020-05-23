PEORIA -- Delta Air Lines has been granted federal permission to suspend service to Peoria.

Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation approved Delta’s petition to suspend service to Gen. Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport, said airport director Gene Olson.The airline had made the request because of severely dwindled passenger totals.

"I don’t know when the effective date is," Olson said Saturday. "It’s probably immediately."

Saturday, a Delta flight was scheduled to arrive from Atlanta at 6:42 p.m., according to the airport’s website. Information was not available regarding future Peoria departures or arrivals. Delta’s website showed service to Peoria into next week.

Olson said no other airline was suspending service to Peoria.

Further, he said, Delta’s petition was classified as a suspension of service, not a termination. That indicates Delta’s Peoria flights would resume once the coronavirus ebbs and ticket sales resurge, he said.

Last month, Atlanta-based Delta filed a request with the Department of Transportation to reduce flights among multiple cities, as did other airlines. Carriers had to seek federal permission if, like Delta, they had received federal money under the CARES Act.

Previously, Delta had indicated possibly rerouting scheduled Peoria flights to other airports, such as Bloomington’s, Olson said. However, Olson said Saturday that he did not know if Delta still harbored any such plans. He advised Delta ticket-holders to contact the airline for further information.