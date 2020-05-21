Bradley University is offering buyouts to existing faculty and staff.

The program designed to reduce the number of layoffs that might be necessary as part of an ongoing effort to cut the school’s budget in the face of student-enrollment worries during the COVID-19 pandemic and previous financial concerns, new President Stephen Standifird suggested in an email to employees.

"Like much of higher education, we face significant challenges related to COVID-19," Standifird stated in the email. "We also have a significant deficit we need to resolve. To do so, we have to reduce the university’s personnel expenses."

School officials have previously pointed out that much of the university’s spending is accounted for in the form of employee salaries and benefits.

The program is open to all full-time employees.

Those taking part will receive 50% of their base pay for the coming 2020-21 school year, paid out over 24 months beginning in July. Employees will also keep their health insurance through Sept. 30, and be able to use accrued tuition benefits for themselves or family members until the summer of 2024.

Employees must apply to take part by June 11, though university leaders will decide whether or not to accept individuals into the program.

Even the buyouts may not be enough, though. Standifird stated that "it is almost certain we will need to make involuntary reductions to meet our financial needs. This voluntary separation program allows us to do as much as we can to address our financial needs on a voluntary basis before making any involuntary cuts."

Outgoing President Gary Roberts announced last month that school officials were crafting a variety of plans to reduce the budget by as much as $40 million, accounting for at least 20% of the annual revenue at Bradley.