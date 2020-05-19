The number of positive tests for the disease coronavirus causes increased Tuesday in Fulton County. So did the number of negative tests.

Of 445 COVID-19 tests administered to Fulton County residents, all but 10 have been negative, according to health officials. The number of positive tests reached double digits Tuesday, with two more increasing the number to 10.

There have been three patients who have recovered. The number of negative tests increased by 13.

In McDonough County, eight new positive tests were announced. They were from women in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 60s and 80s, a man in his 20s and two men in their 70s.

Total number of cases in McDonough County is 72, with 39 resolved.

LaSalle County reported four new COVID cases -- two women in their 40s, another in her 70s and a man in his 50s. Total number is 125, with 57 recovered.

A man between the ages of 40 and 60 became the 113th COVID patient in Warren County. There have been 457 negative tests.

Mason County’s number of tests increased by eight, to 376, but no positive ones were found. That number stands at 16, with 14 recoveries.

Henry County announced an additional case, for a total of 69.

On Monday, a man in his 40s became the 88th Knox County patient. The number went down because of a duplicate test and another one that was attributed by mistake to the county.

Among those 88 patients, 59 had recovered.