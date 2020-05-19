BELLEVUE -- Irked about maintenance, a resident of a mobile home park threatened to “burn down” his residence, police said.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office was summed to Deluxe Lake Estates in Bellevue. The manager said he has had “ongoing problems” regarding harassment by a resident who keeps “calling the office, yelling and swearing at them because they are not fixing problems he reports to them,” according to a sheriff’s report.

The manager told the resident that because of COVID-19, the park is allowing maintenance workers into homes only for “major problems,” the report stated.

The resident did not like that policy or response, the report stated: He “has called in multiple times stating he is going to take them to court and saying he is going to burn down his house since they won’t fix anything.”

At the request of the manager, police did not take any action except write a report.

“He wants it documented in case is escalates,” the report stated.

