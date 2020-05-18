Steve Stein @SpartanSteve

Monday

May 18, 2020 at 9:26 AM


Tazewell County


Dillon Berhenke, 28; Megan Buttrum, 25; both Peoria.


Douglas Bushart, 37; Nicole Febles, 36; both Glasford.


Timothy Girdzus, 44; Robyn Wanko, 38; both Peoria.


Michael Johnson, 47, Pekin; Stacey Robinson, 46, Green Valley.


Andrew Mansheim, 31; Brittany Kincheloe, 28; both Morton.


William Miller, 48; Sheila Brown, 44; both Creve Coeur.


Coleman Mullins, 25; Jaclyn Klockenga, 26; both Washington.


Dale Ripper, 51, Pekin; Lisa Faulkner, 41, Washington.


Walker Smith, 23, Morton; Abigail Davis, 21, Atlanta.


Samuel Vohsen, 24, St. Paul, Mo.; Teresa Schneider, 22, Washington.


Woodford County


Caleb Hart, 23; Tanner Ealum, 22; both Morton.


Luke Kieser, 23, Edelstein; Lydia Luginbuhl, 22, Roanoke.


Samuel Rumley, 23, Anchorage, Alaska; Allie Taylor, 22, Princeville.


Joshua Stevenson, 27; Faith Decker, 24; both East Peoria.