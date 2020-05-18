The Pekin Park District announced in a Monday news release that DragonLand Water Park and Riverfront Park Splash Pad will be closed for the 2020 season.

According to the new release, the park district is continually monitoring the COVID-19 situation and making operational modifications and adjustments accordingly. Because the majority of the district’s governance is based on state statutes and laws established by state legislators, the park district is complying with the current Executive Order and Restore Illinois Plan.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s regional, five phase “Restore Illinois” plan calls for public gatherings to be limited to a maximum of 10 individuals until further notice and subsequently limited to a maximum of 50 until a vaccine or highly effective treatment is widely available or elimination of any new cases for a prolonged period of time.

Although the park district hopes to modify some recreation programs to comply with public health guidelines, the operation of DragonLand and the Riverfront Park splash pad are not among them. In addition to social distancing concerns, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) currently advises park users to not use splash pads, water playgrounds, or water park features and other frequently touched recreation equipment. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), which licenses all public swimming facilities throughout the state, is currently not allowing the operation of these facilities.

The park district plans to release information in the weeks ahead as to whether or not summer camp, leagues and programming will take place this summer. For more information and updates, visit www.pekinparkdistrict.org.