MACOMB -- McDonough County authorities arrested a man suspected in a string of storage-shed burglaries Thursday.

Glenn R. Cline, 33, of the Cass County community of Virginia was accused of four counts of burglary and one count of theft of more than $500. Additional charges were pending, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

Cline and another person were arrested about 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a pharmacy in Jacksonville, about 70 miles southeast of Macomb. They possessed an enclosed trailer reported stolen in Adams County.

Inside the trailer was found property reported missing earlier in the day from a storage shed in rural McDonough County. Other storage-shed burglaries in and around Macomb were reported.

Cline was transported to the McDonough County Jail in Macomb, where he was being held in lieu of bond. The other person was released.

Macomb and Jacksonville police assisted in the investigation, as did the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.