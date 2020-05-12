The Pekin City Council voted unanimously Monday to allocate $2.2 million in Rebuild Illinois funds toward a reconstruction and improvement project on Court Street.

According to Pekin City Manager Mark Rothert, the Illinois Department of Transportation has been authorized to implement a $1.5 billion grant program using proceeds from general obligation bonds from the Rebuild Illinois capital program to provide local public agencies like the city of Pekin with funds for capital projects. Pekin City Council member Rick Hilst recommended the grant funds be used for street maintenance and repair projects on Court Street and on Derby Street.

"I know the vast majority of the community agrees that Court Street is the main street in town and it’s horrible and needs fixed," said Hilst. "But, so does Derby Street and we always seem to neglect Derby Street. Every time we have an opportunity with money resources to put toward it … we always seem to allocate it toward somewhere else."

While Pekin Mayor Mark Luft acknowledged the need for repairs and maintenance on Derby Street, he said the Rebuild Illinois funds would be spent more effectively if applied to a single project.

"We do have requests in for Derby Street and Court Street both," Luft said. "The only thing I see with separating this fund into two different spots is that will mean just a little (work) on each one. If the fund is pooled together, we could get a lot more done on one section."

A resolution to reallocate a total of $2,298,099 in cash reserves from the Bus Department Fund, Sewer Fund and Economic Development Fund to the city’s General Fund passed by a 6-1 vote. Hilst cast the lone dissenting vote.

"The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent stay at home executive orders by the state have had a significant impact on the local economy," Rothert said. "It is anticipated that general fund revenues of the city from sales tax, food and beverage taxes, use taxes, motor fuel tax and the like will be reduced in the coming months of the 2020-2021 fiscal year. Such losses will substantially impact the city’s cash flow to pay for city programs and services."

A strategy to manage anticipated impacts to cash flow is to transfer funds from the city’s enterprise funds to its general fund, Rothert added.

An amended resolution to continue late fee forgiveness for city services until Pekin is no longer in a local state of emergency met with unanimous Council consent.

"At the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Pekin took the initiative to eliminate late fee penalties for any customer of the city’s sewer or solid waste collection services from February 2020 which were billed in March 2020 and due in April 2020," Rothert said. "This action was implemented on a short-term basis for one month. The attached resolution seeks to continue this late fee forgiveness for sewer or solid waste collection services received in March 2020. Such services were billed for in April and due May 5, 2020."

In other business, the council:

• Unanimously approved a Safe Routes to Schools funding agreement. The city of Pekin was recently awarded a Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Grant for $197,932 to make sidewalk repairs and construct accessible sidewalk ramps in an area near Jefferson Primary School. The project will be funded entirely by the grant with no required local match. However, if the construction costs exceed the allotted grant amount, the city will be responsible for the balance.

• Unanimously voted to award a contract for the spraying of weeds throughout the city to local landscaper Golf Green Lawn Care. The contract is a three-year agreement at an estimated annual cost of $14,178.

• Approved a resolution authorizing an agreement with Caterpillar Financial Services Corp. for the lease of a CAT 926M Wheel Loader by a 6-0 vote, with council member Dave Nutter abstaining. The city obtained a proposal from Altorfer Caterpillar for the lease of the loader, with a lease term of five years and an option to purchase the equipment at the end of the lease term. Monthly payments on the loader would amount to $1,673. There will also be an additional $2,270 paid in the first month for an Equipment Protection Plan.

• Approved a transportation agreement for school bus services with the Tazewell County Health Department by a 6-1 margin, with Hilst voting against the proposal.