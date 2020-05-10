Since the coronavirus emptied colleges in March, students have been stuck in limbo as universities grapple with what the fall semester would look like — or if it would happen.

That’s left many holed up in childhood bedrooms, taking online courses and wondering if they should ink apartment leases, reserve dorms or sign up for classes and labs.

Colleges in the Midwest and across the U.S. are increasingly rolling out fall plans that include a return to campus, with social distancing measures and other adjustments — as long as the COVID-19 pandemic sufficiently recedes.

From the University of Kentucky to Indiana’s Purdue University and the University of Illinois, many say they anticipate or are planning for in-person classes. But they're also creating alternatives they can quickly pivot to, such as switching to hybrid or virtual semesters, if the virus resurges.

"The fall semester may not look exactly the same as when you left our campuses. But I am confident that with the appropriate protocols in place, we will restore much of our face-to-face teaching, as well as lab-based research, residential life and the other unique benefits that make our campus communities second to none," U of I President Tim Killeen wrote in an April 28 letter to students, faculty and staff.

Eureka College officials announced last week its plans for a fall semester, noting that with the small size of the school — enrollment has hovered around 600 students — it "has the ability to be nimble and adapt to rapidly changing circumstances."

The college stated that plans may include modified, in-person classes where social distancing is required. Residential students will be provided with single rooms, and the school plans enhanced cleaning protocols and dining schedules in shifts.

At Bradley University, school officials are preparing multiple plans, including having classes resume in person in the fall, continue online or transition partway into the semester. It's planning limited, single-day orientation sessions for incoming freshmen during July but may move those to online if gathering restrictions in the Peoria region don't ease in time.

Officials have also said they're crafting plans to cut the university's budget based on a potential falloff of enrollment, mulling reductions of 25% — some $40 million — or more. The school was already grappling with a smaller budget deficit before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Shortfalls, moving targets

The stakes are high for tuition-dependent colleges and universities. Many others beyond Bradley face a severe cash crunch from the pandemic that could get worse if the economy and virus fears send student enrollment tumbling in the fall.

Plummeting investment and sports revenue, spring housing and tuition refunds and losses from university medical clinics have taken a deep toll.

UK, for example, is facing a $70 million shortfall, forcing budget cuts, the freezing of raises and the furloughing of hundreds of employees. The University of Illinois is reporting a $158 million anticipated revenue loss by June.

The federal CARES relief package included $14 billion for colleges and universities. Nearly half was designated for students, but many schools have said that’s not nearly enough. For many, returning students is critical.

It's not yet fully clear how many students will feel safe enough, or have the financial wherewithal, to come back.

Students eager to return

Much remains uncertain, and a key question is how well social distancing will work in a place defined by packed dorms, Greek life, bustling dining halls, sports stadiums and social gathering. One writer recently likened colleges to landlocked cruise ships.

Ideas being considered include spreading out students among single-occupancy dorms, moving big lecture classes online, delaying start times, mixing more online elements into in-person classes, doing student temperature checks, requiring masks and using hotels to quarantine anyone who gets sick.

While some students have hesitated to register before knowing what fall will look like, others in the midst of their college experiences are eager to go back.

Neha Yousuf, a junior at the University of Kentucky, said online courses have paled in comparison to the hands-on campus experience of busy dorms and events. Living at home and doing schoolwork online "takes a toll," she said.

Cal Granite is finishing up his freshman year at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign from his home in Rockford.

For Granite, college life changed rather abruptly. He remembers being on campus, attending a home basketball game with more than 15,000 people on March 8. By the end of that week, the university was sending students home for spring break, advising them to be prepared to shift to online classes.

Despite the recent changes, Granite remains committed to U of I. He registered for his fall 2020 classes on April 20, and he’s already signed a lease for an apartment for next year.

"I just want to get back down there and resume classes and life as usual," he said. "No one really has any idea what the world will look like in four months."

Plans upon plans

The University of Illinois, which serves nearly 90,000 students at its campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield, is planning to welcome students such as Granite back to campus in the fall.

The system is rethinking class sizes, residence hall occupancy, large sports and entertainment events and other traditional on-campus activities.

College is more than class

For college students, the changes come as student debt has mounted — hitting an all-time high of $1.5 trillion in 2019 and overtaking auto loans and credit card debt. That has helped erode enrollment nationally in recent years.

Christina Paxson, president of Brown University and vice chair of the Association of American Universities, argued in a recent opinion piece published in the New York Times that a safe return to campus "should be a national priority" given their importance to the economy and students.

Advocates note that amid the economic downturn, those without college degrees are far more likely to face unemployment, as occurred in the recession that followed the mortgage crisis.

From masks to virtual social activities, "our students will have to understand that until a vaccine is developed, campus life will be different," she wrote.

"But students will still benefit from all that makes in-person education so valuable: the fierce intellectual debates that just aren’t the same on Zoom, the research opportunities in university laboratories and libraries and the personal interactions among students with different perspectives and life experiences."

It’s for those reasons and more that Rockford mom Lori Granite hopes to send two of her sons — Nolan, a junior at Illinois State University, and Cal, a freshman at the U of I — back to college this fall.

"We’re hoping for the best," she said. "Whether that means that they have to wear masks everywhere and have hand sanitizer with them at all times. ... We want them to have that full college experience."

Chris Kenning can be reached at ckenning@gannett.com or on Twitter @chris_kenning. Reporters Corina Curry, Chris Kaergard, MJ Slaby and Dave Bangert contributed to this report.