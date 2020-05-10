Earlier this year, Caterpillar Foundation announced it would provide up to $2.5 million to match employee donations toward COVID-19 response efforts at a 2-to-1 level.

It took employees just one week to max out those matching donations, and a total of $3.9 million has been raised during the effort, foundation officials say.

Almost $2 million of it will go to not-for-profit agencies in central Illinois.

"They were definitely ready for the challenge and rose to the challenge," said Kylene Anthony, engagement manager at Caterpillar Foundation.

Some 589 Caterpillar employees and retirees donated to the foundation's efforts, and the funds will go to 524 not-for-profits across 43 states — with 130 of those agencies in central Illinois, Anthony said.

For Midwest Food Bank, one of the agencies receiving funds from the foundation, the news came at a good moment — while staff were working to adapt to increased demand for their services.

"It came at a time that as much as it was financially encouraging, it was emotionally encouraging," said Jada Hoerr, the organization's development and relations director.

Demand there, and among the partner agencies to which Midwest Food Bank provides supplies, has gone up 20% to 50% as rising unemployment rates create greater need for the help they offer.

"We have already spent twice as much in food purchases this year as we did all last year," Hoerr said, noting that the added funds they'll receive will give them more flexibility to purchase food to supplement what's donated to them.

That's then shared with their partner agencies across the country — including 176 different ones across the Tri-County Area. Hoerr noted that Caterpillar employees living in places like Florida and Georgia, where aid is also provided, also earmarked their matching donations to go to Midwest Food Bank.

And the money will be coming to them and other agencies sooner, too.

Typically, employees make a donation in a given year and register the donation to have it matched by the foundation. The foundation provides its matching amount in the following year. But here, officials are working to pay the match during the fall and winter of this year.

"Given the situation that we're in, we definitely wanted to get the money to the non-profits sooner," Anthony said.

That will also have a timely effect, Hoerr said.

"For non-profits, it's really uncertain what the economy is going to look like" later in the year, so knowing that the matching funds will arrive then helps, she said.

Caterpillar Foundation is also providing an additional $100,000 — beyond the match to employee donations — to community foundations for local assistance, including money to the Central Illinois Community Foundation.