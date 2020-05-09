PEORIA — The temperature early Saturday was the lowest in recorded history for a May 9 in Peoria.

A low of 30 degrees was registered just before 6 a.m. at the Peoria international airport, according to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. That broke by one degree the record low set May 9, 1966.

Unofficial reports around the area revealed temperatures in the high 20s. As of about 8 a.m. Saturday, the official lowest overnight temperature was 27 degrees, reported at Altona in Knox County, according to the Weather Service.

Only three times in Peoria have sub-freezing temperatures been measured later in the spring. It was 25 degrees on May 10, 1966, and 30 degrees on May 13, 1971, and May 25, 1925.

The Peoria forecast Saturday was for a high temperature of about 59 degrees, with sunny skies. The low temperature was expected to be about 46. Showers were possible after midnight.

Rain possibilities were expected to continue Sunday, with highs in the low 50s and lows in the high 30s.