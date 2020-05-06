Peoria-area chicken-wing enthusiasts will have to wait until autumn for a chance to sample in one location some of the top selections in town.

The fifth annual Peoria WingFest, scheduled for June 7 along the Downtown Peoria riverfront, has been postponed.

The new date is Oct. 4, according to a news release the event sponsors issued Wednesday morning.

No specific reference to the coronavirus pandemic was made in the release. But it did state the rescheduled event will follow whatever local, state and federal health mandates might be in effect at that time.

A portion of ticket revenue is to be donated to EP!C, a Peoria-based not-for-profit organization that assists people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Advanced Media Partners and the Peoria Park District are WingFest sponsors.