MONMOUTH — Sanitation and safety measures have been taken at a Monmouth meat-processing facility, the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Smithfield Foods has received help from municipal officials and the Warren County Health Department, according to information the city released Wednesday.

The Smithfield plant was closed temporarily last week after at least three cases of the disease coronavirus causes were traced to it. The plant, which employs about 1,700, reopened last weekend.

Among other things, Smithfield is to begin voluntary COVID-19 testing of all its employees, according to the city. They are to wear face masks and/or shields wile working in the plant.

Employees also are to be screened for symptoms before they’re allowed to enter the facility. Work crews are to sanitize employees’ hands every 15 minutes.

Plexiglass barriers have been installed in appropriate areas. Communal areas are to be sanitized regularly.

Employees 60 or older also are being allowed to take paid leave.

President Donald Trump’s executive order for meat-processing plants to continue production forced escalation of safeguards implementation, according to Monmouth officials. But workers were able to accomplish that within the allotted time.

Smithfield employees at Monmouth come from a six-county area in Illinois and Iowa, according to the company. The geographic range complicates the tracing public-health officials undertake when a positive case is detected.

As of Wednesday, the Warren County Health Department had reported 89 COVID-19 positive tests. The three revealed Wednesday were from two men between 40 and 60 years of age and a female between 10 and 20.

Most patients reported mild symptoms, according to the health department.

Warren County has about 17,000 residents. By comparison, Peoria County has more than 10 times the population and had 112 positive tests as of Tuesday.