PEKIN — Tazewell County’s current policy to keep most defendants charged with non-violent crimes out of its jail enabled a Pekin man to allegedly commit two crimes within a week last month.

Randy Sidell, 28, went free again after he was charged on April 8 with possessing 20 grams of meth for sale, a crime punishable by six to 30 years in prison. He posted 10% of the $10,000 bond set in the case.

Currently, about 80 inmates are locked up in the county’s Justice Center, less than half of its average occupancy as the county seeks to reduce risks to them and staff from the coronavirus pandemic.

An officer on April 3 spotted Sidell driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen two days earlier, court records stated. Sidell led the officer on a chase that ended in the Pekin Public Housing complex when he jumped from the vehicle in a grassy area and ran, while the vehicle carrying two passengers crashed into a dumpster without injuries.

He was arrested a short time later and booked on a charge of possessing a stolen vehicle, but was released on a notice to appear in court on that and related traffic charges.

Five days later, Sidell was again seen driving, without a valid license. That time he stopped, but not before tossing a metal container through a window, court records stated. The officer found the container that held the packaged methamphetamine, which Sidell acknowledged he was selling, records stated.

He is next due in court in both cases on Thursday.