EAST PEORIA Mayor John Kahl’s call last week to begin to reopen commerce and pockets of pre-COVID-19 normalcy in East Peoria, against the recommendations of Gov. JB Pritzker, crept this weekend into other areas of civic life.

The April ban on the open burning of yard waste issued a month ago because of health concerns about the spread and behavior of COVID-19 was lifted starting Sunday. And, the Fon du Lac Park District eased some facility restrictions and prepared to open more activities earlier than the state’s end-of-the-month deadlines.

"Our numbers (of confirmed coronavirus cases) are so different from the Chicago area, that it seemed reasonable to give residents the chance to get outside and enjoy some physical activity," park director Mike Johnson said Monday. "We thought it was a decision for the good of the community."

All park facilities including golf courses, campgrounds and the marina are now open for the 2020 season. Playgrounds and pavilions are still restricted, but will open on May 15.

Ball diamonds, and soccer and football will be open for practices on May 15, but bleachers and dugouts will remain closed.

Also opening on May 15 are all playgrounds, skate parks, tennis and basketball courts, though with social distancing measures in place.

The Covey bar at Quail Meadows golf course may open with 50% occupancy and social distancing. Bartenders will wear personal protective equipment.

Beginning June 1, shelter and room rentals will be open to groups of 50 or fewer people.

More information is available on the parks website, fondulacpark.com.

Commissioner Seth Mingus, who oversees the city’s fire department, said the decision to resume open burning of yard waste was made independently of Kahl’s reopening plan.

"The fire chief told me that he was getting calls from the public about allowing open burning, so we decided now that things were opening up a little it would be a good idea.," Mingus said Monday.

Burning is allowed now through May 18.

Residents may burn only dry leaves and other landscape waste. Only dry material should be burned to produce as little smoke as possible.

Burning may occur only during daylight hours, in small piles on non-windy days. Per the fire chief, a burning ban will be in effect when there are sustained winds or gusts of 10 mph or more. Residents are encouraged to listen to the weather forecast for predicted wind speeds.

