With no revenue coming in and 150 animals to feed daily, Wildlife Prairie Park was forced to ask for help from the public to make up for the losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public has responded in a big way, but the need is still there, said park CEO and Executive Director Roberta English.

The park, which spans close to 2,000 acres in Hanna City, first made a plea for meat, then added the need for grain, to go along with monetary donations.

"We go through 50 pounds of meat per day," English said. "It takes a lot to feed all the animals. The second week, we made a specific call for grain, and it was really exciting. The public has been doing great."

Hunters have brought in deer and pheasants, among other animals, and others have supplied seafood and beef. A monetary goal of $15,000 was set, with $5,850 raised through Saturday afternoon.

The grain donations have been a pleasant surprise, said English.

"Not to say (grain is) better, but it’s harder to go get than for anybody to go get meat," she said. "Not everybody knows where to go buy grain, but we are giving them directions, and they are doing it."

Wildlife Prairie Park gets much of its grain from Akron Services in Glasford. But it also has directed people to Farm & Fleet and Tractor Supply Co.

The park is continuing to accept all food donations from 12-3 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday. Guidelines for donations are listed on the park’s website, wildlifeprairie.org.

The facility also plans to reopen only to members starting Tuesday

"It takes a lot of manpower to take donations," English said. "We’ve been specific (about the need). We’ve always had the same guidelines, but we’ve been putting out there what our guidelines are because our animals are fed a specific diet, and people have been complying."

Those 150 animals include 60 species, a list that features wolves to bison, waterfowl to snakes, as well as black bears, badgers, bobcats, elk and cougars, among others.

A big part of the food budget, interestingly enough, is rodents.

"But we don’t expect people to buy rats," English said. "And our animals are picky. They like white rats. Our rat list is pretty extensive."

The park has also had no shortage of volunteers during the pandemic.

"People are dying to get outside, and they want to be safe, and the park is a place that you can come out and really help us," English said.

The park recently celebrated National Volunteer Week with 135 volunteers helping in a variety of areas. With such a large amount of acreage, social distancing was not an issue for either the individuals or families that came out to help.

"You could be by yourself for hours," said English.

The park has decided to continue offering volunteer days every Friday and Saturday mornings.

Monetary donations can be made through the park’s website or https://www.facebook.com/donate/1085403688479078/.

