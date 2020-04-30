A woman who was taken into custody in New York after making alleged threats regarding former Vice President Joe Biden and declaring "I am the coronavirus!" has apparent ties to Peoria.

Multiple media agencies reported on the arrest, and the discovery of multiple knives in her vehicle when it was stopped near the USS Intrepid in an incident that did not appear directly related to the threats.

She was identified as Jessica Prim, 37.

A woman matching that age has a variety of traffic citations and two DUI cases in Tazewell County. The report in Britain’s Daily Mail specifically identified her as being from Peoria.

A Facebook page for an individual with that name identified Peoria as a former place of residence. She appears to have live-streamed part of the incident via the page.