GALESBURG — The seeds of new industry have been planted in Galesburg.

The Knox County Area Partnership has announced Innovative Production USA will be coming to Galesburg.

The South Dakota-based venture involving RIBUS Inc. and Innovative Proteins USA will be focused on converting "sustainably grown agricultural inputs into high-quality plant-based food ingredients."

KCAP believes the venture will bring 25 to 45 "good jobs" to town within the facility's first 24 months of operation, marking this a rare bit of good news during a period of economic hardship that has put the organization into a defensive mode.

Jobs vary from production-level employees to an office administrative team, but company CFO Matthew C. Dorothy says most of the company’s jobs would be "what we call value-integrated jobs."

Individuals will need dexterity and production experience, but also work with automated systems.

The company will take root at a building that once housed OptaFoods’ food production facility.

Work on that building on 701 W. 6th St. will begin soon, and KCAP President Ken Springer says the company hopes to begin operations in Galesburg as soon as possible.

The company works in supplying plant-based ingredients to other food processing companies creating food products such as snack bars and protein shakes.

"Plant-based proteins are in extremely high demand right now. Look at the explosion of things like the Impossible Whopper and Beyond Burgers," Springer said, adding that the plant-based movement is much larger than just those headline-grabbing products. "There’s a whole range of food products we buy that utilize plant-based ingredients."

The plan to bring the company to Galesburg has been in the works since last summer, Springer said.

"Some of their senior leadership have connections to the community. Also the facility they’re looking at refurbishing met their needs," he said. "In general, the community made a lot of sense for them."

The company had toured buildings in multiple states, but say they had been considering the Galesburg facility since last spring.

"Everything seemed to be in good shape," Dorothy said. "The community appeared to be supportive."

The company is undergoing a facility assessment at the moment, and has begun taking on some localized employment, with plans to start limited production "in or around the end of the second quarter." Within 12 months, they expect to reach full production.

