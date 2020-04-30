PEORIA — A seventh central Illinois resident has died of COVID-19.

The man in his 70s who died Wednesday lived in the Generations of Peoria long-term care facility, said Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department, during the daily press briefing Thursday.

Generations of Peoria is one of four Tri-County Area nursing homes battling COVID-19 outbreaks, with a total of 47 cases of the disease between them, according to information on the Illinois Department of Public Health website. With Wednesday night’s death, there have now been five deaths among residents in area nursing homes.

On Monday a spokesman for Generations Peoria confirmed that the facility now has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, six staff members and six residents.

Hendrickson said the numbers on the IDPH website may seem high because they reflect not only confirmed cases within the nursing homes, but suspected cases as well.

"Early in this response, long-term care facilities were tasked with taking care and isolating and providing health for the most vulnerable population. So those numbers reflect a lot more because we wanted to be very aggressive in understanding the spread of the virus," she said. "So compared to the general public and even other entities, they are held to a higher standard so that even suspect cases are being reported as confirmed on their website, and that is part of the reporting system that the health department throughout the state uses."

