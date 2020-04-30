WASHINGTON Five Points Washington has been closed since March 17, the day businesses across the state deemed non-essential had to shut down to stop the spread of COVID-19.

There haven't been any shows, meetings or social events in the multi-purpose facility, which opened in 2007. There's nobody in the fitness center, pool or Washington District Library.

Fitness center fees haven't been collected from members since March 18 and won't be collected until Five Points reopens.

OSF HealthCare rehabilitation services offered at Five Points were stopped temporarily this month because OSF is consolidating services.

Five Points' lease arrangement with OSF HealthCare was the last of Five Points' revenue streams to dry up.

Meanwhile, the more than 100 full-time and part-time Five Points employees are continuing to be paid.

With all those financial challenges hanging over its head, the Five Points board of directors asked the city of Washington to do something the city has never been asked to do: Defer Five Points' annual payment to the city, normally made in March.

The annual payment reimburses the city for issuing a $5 million bond in 2006 that helped cover the $20 million Five Points construction cost.

The Washington City Council voted unanimously to defer this year's $50,000 payment from Five Points.

"We really appreciate the city's vote of confidence," said Five Points board chairwoman Sherril West. "We plan to make the payment as quickly as possible after our doors re-open.

"Part of the reason why we're continuing to pay our employees is because we'll need them to get us up and running the day we re-open."

This is the last of 10 years that Five Points will pay the city $50,000 annually.

Five Points' annual payment to the city will rise to $75,000 for 10 years starting in 2021 for a total of $1.25 million over 20 years in exchange for the city's use of the facility.

The city paid off the $5 million bond in 2016 with a $4.7 million loan it received in 2015 from low bidder South Side Bank.

Sales tax revenue and Five Points' annual payment are being used to pay off the bank loan.

The city is one of five entities that built Five Points.

The others are Washington Community High School and the Washington Park District, which also have user agreements with Five Points, the Washington Library District and Washington Area Community Center, a not-for-profit corporation that runs the facility.

Alderman Brett Adams said voting to defer Five Points' payment was an easy decision for him.

"Five Points provides a great service to the community, and the city should do anything it can to help them during this crisis," he said. "We're all in this together."

