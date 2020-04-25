GALESBURG -- A Galesburg woman was accused of stabbing to death another woman early Saturday.

Shamere M. Kimble, 28, was arrested on accusations of murder and aggaravated battery, according to the Galesburg Police Department.

Police were called about 2:15 a.m. to Kimble’s residence at 318 Maple Ave. There they were told a woman had been stabbed and had been transported by private vehicle to Galesburg Cottage Hospital.

The victim was identified as 21-year-old Shamyra K. Barber of Galesburg. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police department.

A police investigation was ongoing.