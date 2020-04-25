MONMOUTH, Ill. — A meat-processing facility in Monmouth, Illinois, is suspending operations after some of its employees contracted the disease coronavirus causes.

The temporary shuttering of Smithfield Foods is scheduled for next week, the Virginia-based company stated in a news release.

At least three of Smithfield’s 1,700 employees in Monmouth have been revealed publicly to have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Warren County Health Department.

In recent days, the number of positive cases in the county has risen to 38, including six announced Friday and 13 announced Thursday. The health department has not stated whether those recent cases were connected to Smithfield.

The Monmouth plant produces about 3% of the U.S. fresh pork supply, according to the company. Bacon is a primary product there.

Employees are to be paid during the closure, the company stated.

Earlier, Smithfield facilities in North Carolina and South Dakota were closed because of COVID-19 outbreaks. The company announced increased safety measures in response.

"At the same time, (Smithfield) stressed that the inherent nature of meat processing, which is labor-intensive, assembly-line-style production, makes social distancing particularly challenging," the news release stated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health responded to a Journal Star inquiry regarding Smithfield by stating the agency is working on formalized guidance for processing plants.

"DPH is working with local health departments as meat or food processing plants are identified with multiple cases of COVID-19," a department statement read.

"Local health departments are working with individual plants on measures to increase worker safety, get additional testing, interview cases, and answer questions from the community about COVID-19."

Knox County, which is adjacent to Warren County, also has seen a recent uptick in positive tests.

The new cases announced Friday in Warren County are three men between the ages of 40 and 60, one man between 20 and 40, two women between 20 and 40 and one woman between 40 and 60.

As of Friday, Warren County had registered 56 negative tests.